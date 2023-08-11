A Central Bank employee was shot in the head by intruders who broke into his family's home on Thursday night.
Darren Nandlal, a 32-year-old financial examiner, was in a bedroom at his Orangefield Road, Carapichaima home when the masked men forced themselves inside at around 7.10pm.
A police report stated that two men, one with a gun, entered the downstairs apartment where they found Nandlal's 80-year-old father-in-law.
Police said the men shouted, "where is your daughter?"
The elderly man's daughter, 35-year-old attorney, was in an upstairs apartment with Nandlal.
Police said the elderly man struggled with one of the intruders, while the second man walked upstairs.
The report stated that Nandlal's wife heard a rattle on a door on the western side of the house and went to check on it.
The woman, police said, spotted the masked gunman and ran to her husband, who was inside a bedroom.
The report stated that the gunman attempted to enter the bedroom but Nandlal pushed the door against him.
The intruder fired one shot hitting Nandlal in the head.
He died at the scene.
Nothing was taken from the house.