The development of Invaders Bay lands is kicking off a decade after being entangled in legal controversies.
On Tuesday, the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) told the Express that it is laying infrastructure at the site to facilitate the Lease of Lands.
UDeCOTT stated it is working to complete the laying of this infrastructure by the end of December 2022.
It added that an Expression of Interest for the Development of Lands at Invaders Bay was published in the local print media from July 27, 2018 and, based on the responses, Cabinet agreed to the Lease of Lands on a phased basis
In 2012, the former People’s Partnership Cabinet led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar decided to develop the lands. The project did not stall with the change in government but became entangled in legal action.
Former Planning Minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie had said the 70 acres of land at Invaders Bay was worth $1.2 billion.
The former People’s Partnership government decided to lease two parcels of land at Invaders Bay and begin negotiations with D Chin Commercial Developers Ltd and Jerry Joseph of Marina Development Group to develop part of Invaders Bay.
In 2012, Chin, business magnate and owner of MovieTowne, shared his TT$2 billion vision of creating a Caribbean “Epcot Centre” featuring “Streets of the World”.
However, the Joint Consultative Council (JCC) took legal action against the Government after the Planning Ministry refused to provide the legal advice received in relation to the tendering process for the Invader’s Bay project.
In the judicial review application, the JCC was seeking information under the Freedom of Information Act relating to the tendering process for the construction of entire proposed $5.5 billion property at Invader’s Bay since 2011.
Transparency and trust
In 2014, High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad ruled in favour of the JCC.
Tewarie was given seven days to provide the requested information to the JCC but a stay of the execution of the order was also granted by the judge should the State decide to appeal the ruling.
Attorneys representing the Minister had insisted that documents being requested by the JCC for the construction industry, which concerned legal advice provided by Sir Fenton Ramsahoye, were exempt under the Freedom of Information Act.
Justice Seepersad stated there must always be transparency in any project undertaken by Government and that all attempts should be made as to dispel any perception of financial impropriety or misappropriation of public funds in the carrying out of those projects.
He said the refusal to release such information could result in a breakdown of public trust and confidence in the Government and could create a perception that there may have been misfeasance in the tendering process.
The matter went to the Appeal Court where the JCC also won.
In October 2016, the Appeal Court upheld Justice Seepersad’s ruling to order publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of the legal opinions on which the Ministry had been relying.
Former JCC president Afra Raymond, who has written extensively about this matter in his website www.afraraymond.net, stated that at an Appeal Court hearing on November 21, 2016, the State obtained leave, with the JCC’s consent, to appeal this matter at the Privy Council.
He noted that the case began in 2012, when the JCC sought a judicial review of the refusal of the Ministry to publish legal opinions which the Ministry claimed supported its Request for Proposals (RFP) process in the proposed development of Invaders’ Bay.
The JCC, he stated, contended that the RFP process was in breach of the Central Tenders Board Act, but the Ministry claimed to have legal advice that its actions conformed to the CTB Act.
Raymond stated that the Appeal Court ruling gave greater weight to the mandatory ‘Public Interest Test’ under the FOIA, against the Ministry’s reasons for its refusal on the grounds of legal professional privilege.
“The previous practice gave the State discretion as to whether legal advice can be released. Had the JCC lost the Appeal, any questionable project or policy could be concealed behind the screen of legal professional privilege. This ruling therefore significantly fortified the Public Interest,” he stated.