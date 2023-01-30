An investigation has been launched by Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher into a video in which a traffic warden was handcuffed by a police officer on Monday.
The police service confirmed that the man in the viral video is a police officer and said that he and the female traffic warden are assisting investigators of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) following an alleged altercation along Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain.
The officer was off duty at the time.
Christopher was made aware of the incident which went viral on social media after midday.
The Acting Commissioner immediately instructed that an investigation be launched surrounding the circumstances seen in the video footage, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The PSB is leading enquiries into the incident.