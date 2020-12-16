A 28-year-old man was remanded in prison custody when he appeared virtually before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Monday.
The man, who resides in Belmont, was arrested and charged by Cpl (Ag.) Mc Kain, of the Port-of-Spain Child Protection Unit (CPU) following an investigation into allegations made by a nine-year-old boy that his father had assaulted him.
Officers were told that while at home with his father doing schoolwork, the boy’s father became angry with him after asking him a question about schoolwork that he could not answer.
According to the boy, his father got annoyed with him when he could not respond to questions asked about his homework and proceeded to hit him with an iron rod about his body.
The boy’s aunt, who was at home at the time of the incident, intervened and made a report to police.
The suspect was subsequently charged on December 13 with cruelty to a child.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt (Ag.) Natasha George, ASP (Ag.) Sookdeo and Insp (Ag.) Andrews.