The Ministry of Works and Transport has reponded to the wave of protest across Barrackpore on Monday, as a result of the deteriorating road, calling the action by residents “irresponsible and unpatriotic”.
The Ministry also claimed that it would cost $375,000 to repair the roads damaged by yesterday’s protest action, and that the police would be investigating the criminal action of residents.
The Ministry said that the Highways Division has undertaken routine road
maintenance in the Barrackpore area which included the patching of over 1,770 square metres of roadway with asphalt.
The Ministry said that a recent assessment indicated that the Rochard Douglas Road is generally good, despite localized failures caused by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
However, the condition of the Papourie and St. Croix Road is of concern to the Ministry.
“We are currently working to address landslips on St. Croix Road and the rehabilitation of Papourie Road in the shortest possible time. In addition, design works have been approved to address localized landslips in the area” the Ministry stated.
Additionally, the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) has undertaken
works in the Moruga/Tableland Constituency with approximately 70 ongoing and
completed projects, including slope stabilization, bridge construction, road and drainage works.
The Ministry said that while it acknowledged the challenges residents and motorists face in this community, “the damage and inconvenience caused by such counterproductive action are irresponsible and unpatriotic”.
The Ministry said it is currently treating with the challenge of maintaining and
rehabilitating aged and ageing infrastructure which is an expensive undertaking.
" Therefore, such actions only serve to undermine the work being done by the Highways Division, given our current financial constraints.”
The Ministry said the protest action affected seven locations along the Barrackpore connector roads.
“It came with an unnecessary cost of $375,000 to repair the asphalt surface that was
damaged due to the protest fires ignited today. The funding now required for repair works could have been utilized for other critical road rehabilitation works in the community.
While the Ministry understands the need for the public to legitimately voice their displeasure, it should not be done at the cost of destroying the same infrastructure placed for their benefit. “
The Ministry said the intentional damage of Government property is an offence punishable under law.
“As such, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will investigate this matter, and all appropriate legal action will be taken.”