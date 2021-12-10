Is anyone here still alive?

THERE was a year in the history of the British West Indies—1943—when every fourth person on the island of Trinidad was an American citizen, says the late military historian/author, retired Lt Commander Gaylord Kelshall.
The world was at war and Trinidad was of strategic importance to the Allied Forces as it fought Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
Locals signed up and left to fight in every armed service and every theatre of war, among the most famed being former High Court judge Philip Louis Ulric Cross (1917-2013), who was a squadron leader with the Royal Air Force during World War II and later a lawyer, attorney general of the Cameroon and High Court judge in Tanzania, as well as this country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.
Trinidad was identified as an asset to be protected at all costs.
The Gulf of Paria, regarded as the largest natural harbour in the Western Hemisphere, enclosed and defendable, became a terminus for the North Atlantic convoy of ships heading to Europe, carrying people and cargo.
The gulf coast was also the site, in Pointe-a-Pierre, of the largest oil refinery in the British Empire where merchant ships and their battleship escorts fuelled up before setting off for Britain and Russia, to survive or be sunk by the German and Italian submarines in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
As a result of the 1940 Destroyers for Bases deal between British prime minister Winston Churchill and US president Franklin D Roosevelt, the Americans would build a naval base in Chaguaramas, an air base in Wallerfield, an airship base in Carlsen Field, a highway linking the capital to several points, and the mountain road to Maracas.
And at the height of the conflict, there would be 225 American bases on the island (the ruins of several still stand), with 145,000 US servicemen assigned to duty in Trinidad, at a time when the country’s population was less than half a million.
Exotic place
Among the Americans who would end up here was Ross Lowe, resident of landlocked Ohio, who enlisted in the US Navy in November 1942 and within months was stationed in Trinidad aboard the USS Anteaus, a ship which had the job of resupplying and maintaining the American submarines hunting the U-boats.
This U-boat threat was very real, with more than 250 ships sunk around Trinidad and Tobago alone during the war, with a loss of more than 7,000 seamen (Kelshall wrote the book The U-Boat War in the Caribbean).
Lowe would go on to serve in Guam and aboard a tug-boat that served in combat operations in the Pacific Theatre. He was part of the battle against the Japanese Imperial Army, joined in the invasion of Iwo Jima, Okinawa and le Shima, surviving a war that killed as many as 80 million people.
But it is his time in Trinidad that is of interest here because Lowe left us something rare. Then a 19-year-old, it would have been his first time in the tropics. And like many of his fellow soldiers knocking about the island on shore leave (their influence reshaping our economy and society forever), Lowe captured photographs of the exotic place. But he didn’t just take tourist shots of himself. He captured everyday images of Trinidad and its people.
Priceless images
After the war, Lowe become a park ranger in his home state, retiring at the rank of colonel. He turned 101 last year and only then did those photographs re-emerge. Last July, one of Lowe’s sons Gary posted a YouTube video giving a rare view of Trinidad — its people and places—https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_l-dPebmAk.
In the post, Gary asked viewers for information on the pictures, several of which are of children who may very well be alive today.
The YouTube video was discovered by historian Wayne Abraham, who said there were many images that add to Trinidad’s history in the albums of expatriates who worked on the island in a time beyond the memory of most. There are several more turning up online as the families of veterans and oil workers reconnect.
Several of these families have begun posting these priceless images on the Angelo Bissessarsingh Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago’s Facebook site.
Ross Lowe passed away in October 2015, one of an estimated 234 World War II US veterans who die each day (of the 16 million who served, less than 240,000 are still alive in 2021).
In sharing the photos, his son Gary wrote: “Please like this video and feel free to add comments or corrections. Pictures from Dad’s time in Trinidad during WW2, sometime after 1942 (street scenes, buildings, rural areas, events).
“Any information on these pictures would be appreciated, as my Dad doesn’t remember much (He’s 101). I believe one of them to be a woman in traditional wedding attire, some may be of festivals or events and some seem to have been taken in a botanical garden. I hope that there might be some pictures of interest to other vets or historians.”
NOTE: If you recognise anyone in these photos or video, kindly contact the report at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com