Is T&T falling apart?

STATEMENTS last week by Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, about the Trinidad and Tobago economy “falling apart” because of a lack of jobs and a sustained period of negative growth have proven to be very controversial.
One wonders if it is a coincidence that Mr Jagdeo held the news conference to follow up his initial comments on Friday last, the same day that the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association announced its trade mission to Guyana, which started on Monday.
The three-day trade mission comprises of 21 local manufacturers, comprising the food and beverage, printing and packaging, chemicals and construction sectors.
Dr Jagdeo’s initial comments were made in the context of his argument that Guyana needs to ensure that a significant percentage of its oil and gas resources are invested in developing the country’s non-energy sector.
Ensuring that Guyana’s non-energy sector—meaning its sugar and rice, bauxite and gold industries—remains strong is crucial, Mr Jagdeo argued, “because if don’t do that, when the oil money goes, we’ll be poorer than many countries in the world. Look at what’s happening in Trinidad now. Trinidad is falling apart, and that’s putting it mildly…falling apart! No jobs, sustained periods of negative growth; can’t see the light of the day for the near future.”
So the vice president of Guyana is using T&T as a cautionary tale of what Guyana ought not to do, which is focus almost exclusively on the development of the energy sector to the detriment of the non-energy sector.
On Friday, at the news conference, Dr Jagdeo reiterated his previous comments, when he said: “Now the fact is that Trinidad, and this is indisputable that its economy is heavily reliant on one sector—the oil and gas sector…So this has nothing to do with just Rowley; this is the fact of the economy of Trinidad and Tobago, over a long period of time growing to rely only on one sector. There is a theory that that shouldn’t happen. Theoretically, the danger has been pointed out. It’s called the Dutch disease. And practically, it has consequences for your country too. And we’ve seen it happen in Trinidad and Tobago.”
While it is true that the rate of unemployment in T&T is rising and that country has experienced negative growth for almost every year since 2014, the Guyanese politician is manifestly wrong when he argues that the T&T economy is “falling apart.”
Dr Jagdeo is wrong because no economy that had US$6.64 billion in net official reserves at the end of February 2022, equal to 8.1 months of import cover, AND a sovereign wealth fund with US$5.58 billion, as at the end of June 2021 can be described “falling apart.”
And the US$12 billion in foreign reserves and savings that T&T owns are but a small but significant part of the net worth of T&T. If one were to add up the total net value of all of the State assets held by Corporation Sole, it would certainly dwarf the assets that constitute the country’s savings and reserves. In fact, Corporation Sole’s shares in just three companies—Republic Bank, First Citizens Bank and the National Gas Company—are easily worth US$8 billion.
Despite the strenuous claims of certain local economists and now Bharatt Jagdeo—who received received a Master’s degree in economics from the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University in Moscow in 1990—the T&T economy is not now falling apart.
But there is no doubt that the T&T economy is in DANGER of falling apart, if the Government does not divert from its current economic trajectory of allocating more than half of the country’s total expenditure to transfers and subsidies.
More specifically, there is no doubt that the T&T economy is in DANGER of falling apart if the Government continues to carry the burden of subsidies for the provision of electricity, water and fuel for very much longer.
The true fact, as our Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, likes to say, is that the longer the Government carries the heavy burden of the transfers and subsidies allocation, the more likely T&T is to find itself in a valley of debt, to quote the title of the book by the late Dennis Pantin. And the only escape from that valley would be with the guidance of the folks at the International Monetary Fund.
Strong ground
But Mr Jagdeo is on stronger ground when he refers to the dominance of the contribution of the energy sector to T&T and this country’s failure over many decades to diversify its economy.
Although Guyana only started pumping oil two years ago, already there is serious discussion there about that country’s post-oil economy, something that is rarely heard in T&T.
It seems to me that this administration has been more focused on what the State can do to diversify the economy rather than creating the environment in which the private sector would be encouraged to deploy investment capital to kickstart the non-energy sector.
For example, speaking during the sod-turning ceremony for the new Desperadoes Pan Theatre in Port of Spain, in August last year, Prime Minister Rowley noted that economic diversification has been the call of many for some time now, but he said Government’s efforts to do that have been met with resistance, leading to the failure of several big projects.
He cited the ill-fated Sandals project at No Man’s Land in Tobago, which involved the Government selecting the Jamaican resort development company to partner with it in developing the property. The preferred approach, of course, would have been for the Government to have issued an international Request for Proposals, based on the property in Tobago, and then choose the best bid.
But the Government organised for the land, which was owned by CLICO, to be transferred to the State for the reduction of the insurance company’s debt to taxpayers as a result of the 2009 bailout of the CL Financial group. The land was vested in a wholly owned, special purpose State company called Golden Grove-Buccoo Ltd.
IDB on Guyana
At a media roundtable on March 7, Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), said the following:
“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity that we have not seen frankly since Norway discovered its resources in the 20th century to help a democratic country, in the case of Guyana…truly ensure that those resources go to the development of the country and, within that democratic structure, for the benefit of its people in a sustainable and inclusive fashion….and eventually take perhaps Guyana from a developing nation to a developed nation. It would have the resources to be able to do so. And that is something we have not seen in Latin America and the Caribbean. The full transition in that regard. They would have the per capita resources to do so, if managed well and if everyone can benefit from it.
“We have a unique opportunity here to help a country undertake that entire development path like Norway did. We want Guyana to be Norway. We don’t want it necessarily to be some of the Middle Eastern and African models that have actually seen development stalled with the new resources and democracy trampled in that regard.”