Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said he believes now is not the time for reckless Opposition politics, and the dangerous statements being made by United National Congress leader Kamla Persad Bissessar and her chief vaccine spokesperson Roodal Moonilal.
At Monday’s Covid-19 media conference on Monday, Deyalsingh noted the Sunday Express editorial which addressed the sharing of erroneous, partial and manipulated information about the Sinopharm Covid vaccine that will soon be arriving in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I am urging all parties to heed the words of the Sunday Express editorial yesterday and close ranks. Now is not the time for reckless opposition politics. In my view they do not want the vaccine process to succeed because they have a political agenda. Provide leadership please”, said the health minister.
He called on the medical doctors in the Opposition Members of Parliament Dr Rai Ragbir and Dr Lackram Bodoe to speak out against erroneous statements on the vaccines.
Deyalsingh also urged the public to ignore talk of “Chinese and Indian vaccines”, as this sought to place a racial connotation to the vaccines and blow a ‘silent dog-whistle’ that will do us no good.
“I urge the Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to reign in the chief vaccine spokesperson. I ask Ragbir and Bodoe to speak truth to power. Your silence can be interpreted as acquiesce and agreement. When you hang up your medical degrees of the walls of your offices, you have a larger public duty and your Hippocratic oath says ‘Do No Harm’, “ said the health minister. “Are you going to step up? “
He also praised Monday’s editorial in the guardian Deyalsingh tears are no laughing matter and for asking ‘is the heart of the nation beating right’.
He said that on Sunday night when he and other health officials were operationalising the UWI campus as a Covid-19 coronavirus care centre, news of another death came.
“The call of gloom came across all of us was palpable. And every death is taken seriously by the health care workers. My tears pale in comparison to the families of those that lose loved ones”, he said.
Deyalsingh also urged critics to leave Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds officer and other health officers into the political gayelle.
“Leave the public officers alone please. They warn the population to behave. So, if we are going to quote the public officers quote them correctly based on science and fact. Do not call their integrity into question. Every creed and race brought us to this point. It is unfortunate that the messages are bring twisted and misconstrued to serve a political narrative.
We have been truthful from day one. I urge Trinidad and Tobago to let us work together. Recommend things to the Government. We don’t claim to have all the answers. Let the narrative and the opposing views be based on science and fact and we will always listen”, he said.