Nineteen-year-old Gasparillo artist Isabella Mungal has been awarded the only open scholarship in creative and performance studies.
Mungal was among the 100 recipients of 2023 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scholarships announced by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.
She is one of 19 scholarship winners emerging from the Naparima Girls’ High School in San Fernando this year.
Her mother, Liz Persad, told the Express yesterday her daughter had defied the odds, going through her last two years of school with only one paintbrush to her name.
“It took so much for her to get here, so many obstacles. She admitted to me that she went through in the past two years in Form Six with one paintbrush,” Persad said.
Persad, who is a mother of four, said she had moulded her daughter from childhood, seeking to be an unwavering source of support in her life. Despite numerous inhibitions, she said, she was extremely proud of her daughter’s success.
“I would always see kids walking around with big art portfolios and thought one day I would buy her one, but never got around to it because we had so many other expenses. I am a single mom with four kids, and it hasn’t been easy…It is surreal,” she said.
The young woman, who plans to pursue animation, has her sights set on attending the Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida or the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, USA, next year and has already been accepted to the latter.
Both institutions are renowned for their programmes in art and design.
She told the Express that she had never felt weighed down and was buttressed by the support she received from her teachers at Naparima Girls’ as well as both her mother and father (who despite being separated, she says, has always been involved in her life).
“At Naparima Girls’ you get a level of support that you can’t find anywhere else,” Mungal said.
“Our teachers go above and beyond to make sure that you understand and that you are doing what you have to be doing. You know, emotionally, a lot of my teachers were there for me, so I definitely think that we have a good system that we used for our success.”
“(My mom) was the one who encouraged me to do art, so I never felt deprived in any area. Of course, there were times when I had to do without certain supplies, but just because of how she nurtured me mentally and emotionally, it never impacted me negatively,” she said.
Mungal’s advice to young artists is to stick with it and believe in themselves.
She admits that when it was time to choose subjects in Form Four, she wasn’t sure if she would do art because it is not the most common path. However, she knew that art was the path for her, and she urges others to listen to their intuition and stay true to their passions.
“Don’t be discouraged, because a lot of people I spoke to, when I said art, they looked at me a little funny; but I knew that was the path for me. Listen to your intuition and if it is for you, stick to it,” she said.