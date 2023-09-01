Isaiah Moreno was last seen on August 28 and reported missing at the Couva police station.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the police.
Moreno, 18 of Couva, was reported missing on August 30. He is of African descent, five feet, seven inches tall, slim built, light brown in complexion and has a short hair style. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved jersey, a pair black three-quarter length pants and a pair of slippers.
Information on where he can be found can be given to the Couva police by calling 636-2333. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.