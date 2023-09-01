Isaiah Moreno

Isaiah Moreno was last seen on August 28 and reported missing at the Couva police station.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the police.

Moreno, 18 of Couva, was reported missing on August 30. He is of African descent, five feet, seven inches tall, slim built, light brown in complexion and has a short hair style. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved jersey, a pair black three-quarter length pants and a pair of slippers.

Information on where he can be found can be given to the Couva police by calling 636-2333. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2nd Peters Ave man slain

2nd Peters Ave man slain

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in Wallerfield on Wednesday night.

The deceased is Abel Roberts, of Peters ­Avenue.

Police said that around 8 p.m., Roberts was walking along Matura Road when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him three times in the right shoulder, left thigh and back.

Ganja, over $1m found in apartment

Ganja, over $1m found in apartment

A Debe market vendor and his wife were arrested after a police raid on their home on Wednesday found cannabis and over $1 million hidden in garbage bags on the premises.

Police say that around 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday, an exercise was co-ordinated by senior officers of the South-Western Division Gang Unit, the South-Western Division Task Force and Siparia CID at the home of the 34-year-old and his 40-year-old partner, based on information received from a confidential source.

TTPS will not be intimidated

TTPS will not be intimidated

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Christopher has declared that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will not be intimidated or distracted in conducting its duty.

Christopher was speaking at the TTPS’ Independence Day celebration yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

A very, very dangerous challenge

A very, very dangerous challenge

A very, very dangerous challenge.

This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday described the discovery that assault rifles ­using 3D-printing technology were being manufactured in this country.

Speaking at the Trinidad and Toba­go Police Service’s (TTPS) Inde­pen­dence Day celebration at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, yesterday, Rowley also noted there was an adage that said crime does not pay, but said he no longer believed that to be applicable in 2023.

Another portion of ‘Hochoy’ extension to open

Another portion of ‘Hochoy’ extension to open

ANOTHER part of the Point Fortin-to-San Fernando segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension will be accessible to drivers just in time for the new school term.

Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards Jnr, on Wednesday, announced that “the long-awaited highway to Point Fortin will be partially opened on Monday, September 4”.

Recommended for you