Isaiah’s big day

When the Commonwealth Youth Games kick off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium today, Trinidad and Tobago will have one athlete in the paraplegic sporting events.
Isaiah Williams, 17, will participate in the para games’ 100-metre event on Monday.
The teenager, a student at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three.
Apart from playing football for his school, Williams has no experience in track and field, his mother said yesterday.
Makita Williams, a mother of three, said she was excited her son had met the requirements for the sporting event, and believed it was the start he needed.
Williams, who lives at Bay Road, Marabella, said: “I was contacted by the Trinidad and Tobago Paralympic Committee asking for my son to consider participating in the event. “I was told his tutors observed him on the field playing football and thought he had the ability. Isaiah was excited and wanted to give it a try.”
That was a month ago. Since then, Isaiah has been assessed and had met the requirements for the track and field event, coach Micky Ruben said.
“All of this happened a month ago, so we just had a few weeks to prepare. We contacted the institutions with persons with disabilities and told them what we were looking for, and the NCPD contacted us about Isaiah. I was contacted to classify him and he met the requirements.
“We are now doing basic training for the event and he is doing extremely well,” he said.
Ruben said the teen was this country’s first entrant in the youth category and he was looking forward to the competition.
He said Isaiah would compete in the heats on Monday, ahead of the final round that afternoon.
The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games takes place from August 4-11, during which 1,000-plus athletes and para athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 will participate in seven sports.
Hidden skills
T&T Paralympic Committee president Sudhir Ramessar said when it was announced that Trinidad and Tobago was hosting the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, his group reached out to all institutions seeking athletes. He said the Commonwealth Youth Games was the only organisation to fully integrate paralympic games.
“It has been difficult to find athletes between ages 14 to 18 to fit the class required for the games, so we reached out to institutions seeking persons.
Isaiah is the first junior to compete in this category, so he is already making history,” Ramessar said yesterday.
He said many local athletes had made it to the Para Pan American Games and the Paralympics, adding that Trinidad and Tobago was already preparing athletes for these games later this year.
Ramessar said he was pleased the NCPD had identified Isaiah, and found that the teen had hidden skills which can be developed.
He said unlike the Paralympic Games and other major sporting events, the para-sport programme at the Commonwealth Games was fully integrated.
This means there is no separate event or ticket for para-sport events, and a medal won by a para athlete contributes to a nation’s medal tally, he said.