Senior counsel Israel Khan yesterday discouraged speculation as to whether three spoilt ballots in the presidential vote came from the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), the party that nominated him to be the next Head of State.
Speaking after the election of Christine Kangaloo as the next President of Trinidad and Tobago, Khan, the rejected candidate, also maintained discomfort with the pick as one that could eventually compromise democracy.
Khan was contacted by the Express for his reaction to the three rejected ballots which may have come from UNC members, saying there ought not to be speculation as to where the ballots came from and that, if it was known the spoilt votes had come from the UNC, the system was “not foolproof”.
“We could speculate but we cannot say that,” Khan stated.
On Kangaloo’s selection, Khan referred to his previous statements where he was prepared for “a cutarse”.
He said the Government would have had the majority vote, while there was no telling what the Independent Senators would have done.
Khan said he exercised his “civic duty” in allowing his name to be nominated, going on to emphasise that he was not a politician nor belonged to any political party.
Khan has upheld his position that “I don’t think the President should come from the bosom of any political party” and “that is why I allowed my name to go forward.
Asked whether he planned to monitor the performance of the new President and be vocal with any criticism, Khan said, “it’s upon the politicians now to look at how the President is performing and praise or criticise”.
Stating again he was not political, Khan added that in the public part of his life he has been vocal on the issues and stated that he supported the “party in power” that has been voted into Government by the people.
However, “if you step outside your manifesto” and do not deliver, Khan said, “I am public when criticising.”
“I will criticise no matter who it is,” he said.
Khan further stated that while he has criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, he has also been open in his criticism of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“Yet, this lady selected me and asked if I would put my name forward and I said yes, because I did not like the President coming from the bosom of a political party,” he said.
Khan went on to express concern for freedom and democracy and the independence of some arms of the State.
He said he believed Chief Justice Ivor Archie was “beholden” to the Government, based on the Prime Minister’s failure to investigate allegations of misconduct against the CJ in 2018.