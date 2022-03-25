The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) did not spend $100,000 to replace a jacuzzi at the Chief Secretary’s official residence in Lowlands, Tobago.

It also did not cost the THA $5 million for a swimming pool at the residence and a million-dollar driveway was not built.

So said Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during yesterday’s sitting of the THA Legislature, in response to questions from THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.