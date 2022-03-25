FOR the first time in the history of Trinidad and Tobago a person has been granted bail for murder.
It comes just over a month after the Appeal Court held that Section 5 (1) of the Bail Act was unconstitutional as it had removed the jurisdiction of the court to consider bail for those accused of the capital offence.
On Friday morning, Master Nalini Singh granted an application for bail by Joel King, who is accused of shooting Nkosi Harricharan to death on April 15, 2014, at Hermitage Road, Belmont.
He was granted bail in the sum of $1.5 million or a cash alternative of $575,000.
The decision was made after the master said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), represented by prosecutor Veona Neale-Munroe, had failed to show cause as to why King should continue to be remanded in custody since 2014 without a trial taking place.
However, the master imposed strict conditions. The breach of anyone of those 20 condition will automatically lead to King's bail being revoked.
Those conditions included King having to report to Belmont police twice per day, seven days per week; he is to reside at the home of his mother; he is not to leave the location between 6 p.m., and 6 a.m., the following day; there is to be no contact with any witnesses and shall maintain a distance of at least 100 feet from all State witnesses.
In addition to that, King is not to apply for any travel documents, board any maritime or airline vessel,being in possession of any weapon or attend any public parties or ply any vehicle for hire whether registered as a taxi or not.
King, who was represented by attorneys Larry Williams and Toni Roberts, is to also not commit any other offence while out on bail.
On February 17, in a matter brought by former murder accused Akilli Charles, Chief Justice Ivor Archie along with Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip unanimously held that Section 5 (1) was unconstitutional, as it breached the doctrine of separation of powers.
The court had also dismissed the State's contention that the section was saved law and was therefore insulated from judicial challenge.
While these were the findings, the court granted a temporary suspension of its orders. On March 3, the panel refused to grant an extension of that stay.
The State has since been granted leave by the Appeal Court to challenge the ruling at the Privy Council in London, England. A date for that appeal has not yet been set.