IN PRINCES TOWN, maxi-taxi driver Cherry prepares for the day by stacking bottles of ice water in her vehicle, silently praying that she will be spared from the sweltering temperatures that have oppressed citizens for the past two weeks and are expected to continue throughout the month of September.
'It is really unbearable,' she told the Express on Saturday, following the hot spell warning issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) the day before.
Cherry, a mother of two who depends on the money earned through driving her maxi to take care of her family, says working under the scorching temperatures had often left her feeling drained and, at times, to faint.
Last weekend, she was only able to work a half-day to preserve her health. And several maxi drivers on the Princes Town to New Grant stand had chosen to stay home yesterday as they were unable to deal with the heat.
'I only worked half-day and I ran the air-conditioning all the time because I couldn't take the heat. I drank water but that is not cutting it. People could fall down and die from this,' she said.
'A lot of maxis did not work (yesterday) because it is like an oven out there. When you work Monday to Friday you feel as though you might faint. We are in the direct sun when we are driving,' she stated. 'I have never felt this kind of heat before in Trinidad. An elderly man travelled with me and he was going to buy a fan. He told me he had three fans in his room, but it was still so hot he went to buy another. I told him if he could afford it, he should buy an AC unit because it is too much.'
With an 80 per cent chance that temperatures will be near 34°C or greater, citizens on the streets, some covered in sweat or without access to air-conditioning in their homes, told the Express over the past two days they are unsure of how to survive and the rising temperatures were unlike anything experienced in their lifetime.
Several complained of suffering from headaches or exhaustion as a result of the prolonged heat, some leaving their homes in search of cooler environments to get by.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Association Adrian Acosta yesterday said taxi drivers have been trying to get as much shade as possible. He said while high temperatures had become the norm in recent times, the current hot spell had lasted longer than usual.
Acosta said being outside was in the nature of their jobs and drivers were pushing through, drinking a lot of water and staying in the shade. He advised that the travelling public should take the same precautions.
'It is hot and we are coping with our work being brought outside in the heat. For the past few days, it has been hotter than usual and what we are doing is trying to get as much shade as we could and doing less work because it is taking a toll. When you are outside in the sun from sunup to sundown our bodies were not designed to take all that,' he said.
Unforgiving weather
The socially-displaced men and women of San Fernando, who are unable to access shelter during the daylight hours, had no choice but to endure the unforgiving weather.
Officials at the San Fernando Shelter for the Socially Displaced said yesterday that those who frequent the facility had grown accustomed to the 'terrible heat'.
'They have no choice but to manage. Because we (the shelter) function as a night shelter, our doors are closed during the day when the heat is at the highest. This makes it incredibly difficult for them,' a representative said.
President of the San Fernando Street Vendors Association, 60-year-old Cheryl Lawrence, referred to the heat as a 'sign of the times'.
'Oh God, it is sweltering. You can cook out here with how hot it is. I have been a street vendor for most of my life, this is the first time I am going through something like this, but we are coping. One or two people pass through with water selling and some vendors by me buy it to minimise the heat. When you drink it you are not feeling as thirsty. It is like a sign of the times,' she said.
'It is really terrible. We are packing our goods and sweating and when you are selling to make a dollar it is real, real sweat. People are out here complaining about the sun. it is not like usual,' added another vendor.
In New Grant, a single mother (who did not wish to be named), told the Express she has been surviving without air-conditioning in a home that reaches an 'almost unliveable' temperature every day.
'It is dehydrating and frustrating. It feels like dying in the heat and hell because we don't have an air-conditioner and we are sweating. We
are here and it's just every single day the heat is almost heavy. When you take a bath, you're immediately sweating down and even that you can't do as often because of limited water supplies. I have never felt this heat before,' she said.
However, the mother said she could not at this time afford to purchase an air-conditioning unit to relieve the heat.
And a Gasparillo resident told the Express she leaves her home and visits a nearby mall to keep cool.
'It's so hot I felt like I was dying from the heat. My family and I had no other choice but to leave the house to get through the day because we do not have air-conditioning. It is hard surviving with just a Lasko fan in the heat,' she said.
A Chaguanas mother added: 'The sweating is almost immedi-n ate when you go outdoors, the heat hits you like a wave, and by the afternoon you have to squint your eyes to see because the sun is so hot, your feet and hands are leaking and you're uncomfortable as hell. Not to mention the dehydration, dry skin, chapped lips and heat exhaustion and it's only 10 a.m.'
Hazardous to health
The TTMS yellow level warning issued on Friday noted that maximum temperatures are expected to be high in cities and built-up areas, nearing or greater than 34.0°C, and that 'feellike' temperatures could fall between the range of 34.0°C and 44.0°C when winds are calm to light.
The Met Service said the hottest time of the day would be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. These high temperatures, it added, could be hazardous to health, especially among the elderly, sick adults, and young children.
Trinidad and Tobago, it added, is currently in its 'heat season' which typically runs from May to October. During September, the TTMS said, the country experiences mostly hot and sunny periods and warm nights. Additionally, the winds are weak with occasional moderate strength.
'During this September, there are many climatic features working together to promote warmer to hotter days. The winds are calm to light, with fewer cloudy periods which enables greater incoming solar radiation, particularly during the mid-morning to afternoon periods,' the Service said.
The TTMS advised that citizens wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated at all times, keep out of direct sunlight to avoid sunburn, and open appropriate windows, vents and doors to ventilate at times.
The San Fernando Centre for Displaced Persons is accepting donations via its RBC Bank Account number: 110000003375264