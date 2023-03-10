The warning by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard about the inevitable collapse of the criminal justice system, if the staff shortage is not addressed, must be immediately acted upon and resolved, according to three senior attorneys.
The DPP, on Wednesday, lamented the non-appointment of attorneys to his office, saying this has affected the prosecuting of matters.
Gaspard said for the DPP’s Office to effectively operate, there was need for approximately 129 attorneys, but there are only 58 prosecutors.
The Express yesterday spoke to Pamela Elder SC, Israel Khan SC and Keith Scotland, who all opined that a solution is required.
Elder said she has had experience where the absence of a prosecutor has impacted on matters and she proffered that a “think thank” should be established to address the issues plaguing the DPP’s office.
She said: “I entirely agree with him because it has been my experience that matters cannot go on because of the absence of prosecutors—for example, we may have case managed a matter with one prosecutor and then when we are close to trial we appear in court and we hear that the prosecutor has left the DPP’s department and the file has to be re-assigned.
“So the DPP’s department really has to be strengthened because you are strengthening one limb of the system, you are strengthening the Judiciary and you are weakening the DPP’s department. It just doesn’t make sense so you are going to have judges, magistrates, well they are now called district judges and masters, there, waiting for matters to progress and there is no prosecutor. What he said is totally true, it is frustrating.”
Elder stressed “junior attorneys” cannot only be used to fill the vacancies at the DPP’s office.
“There are some very heavy matters in the pipeline and you need senior attorneys. So what is it? Is it that the State is going to expend money on king’s counsel to come and do matters because the DPP’s department doesn’t have the resources?” she asked.
She added, “The vacancies have to be filled with senior prosecutors, not persons now coming out of law school, it will be very frustrating for the defence attorney to be doing a matter with a prosecutor who doesn’t have the competence.
“We have to have a think tank with persons who know the criminal justice system and who are really interested in seeing the system operate and find ways to resolve these issues, but definitely you cannot have an understaffed DPP’s department or a DPP’s department that is staffed with junior attorneys,” said Elder.
Spinning top in mud
Khan said he was not alarmed by the DPP’s comments because he has been aware that the DPP is being starved for resources.
He noted that in 2014, the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government sanctioned the 129 lawyers required.
However, he said, they did not facilitate the DPP because, a year later, they were ousted from power and then came the Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement (PNM).
He said, since that time, the DPP’s office continues to be depleted and the Criminal Bar, which he heads, has spoken out about this.
“The Criminal Bar had indicted about a month ago that the criminal justice system will collapse because if you have people being charged, people before the courts, you increase judges and you don’t have prosecutors, how can you proceed with these matters? So somebody is spinning top in mud, it is ridiculous,” he said.
He said the Judiciary was facilitated with a larger budget, more judges were appointed and more courts but no prosecutors.
“The DPP does not have a budget on his own, all other relevant organisations like the Public Complaints Authority, Legal Aid, etc, they have a budget, he does not; if he wants a pencil he has to go to the Government,” he said.
Khan said resources should be immediately allocated to the DPP’s department, and a system set up whereby lawyers can be interviewed.
“You can’t take young lawyers and put them in the DPP’s office, they will take about three, four years before they acquire the necessary experience. Make their salary and terms of employment as attractive as they are making the public defenders department,” he said.
Khan said there is a correlation to the DPP’s office being understaffed and the crime epidemic in this country.
“If the criminals see that even if they get charged they are not being prosecuted that will give them an indication that the system has collapsed and continue to involve themselves in crime,” he said.
Khan said there is a lack of political will to do what must be done.
He said the Chief Justice and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) is responsible for hiring staff.
“They are the ones who have to insist on the reduction on the separation of powers that you have to facilitate the DPP’s department, I cannot figure out as to why they are not really assisting the DPP,” he said.
He said he is happy the DPP is speaking out because all this years he has been quiet.
Khan posited that Gaspard is independent, which is required under the Constitution, and will not allow politicians or anybody to manipulate him.
The public suffers
Scotland said he was aware that the JLSC has been working to fill vacancies, and he would like to see solutions to the DPP’s concerns.
He said the criminal justice system has several components and the constituents that include the Judiciary, attorneys, the DPP’s office and the public.
He said when any unit of that process is found wanting, it affects the entire system.
Said Scotland: “The appointment lies with the JLSC to do what it has to do, and I know for a fact that the JLSC has been making appointments, so it is something that needs to be beefed up. But I see the parties and the components working together because what I heard was a problem; what I want to deal with is the solution.
“What I want to see more, I understand what the DPP has said, there needs to be solutions because at the end of the day the public suffers, and that is my respectful view. I think that maybe there ought to be some dialogue for the Director to speak to the JLSC to find out what is going, when the appointments are coming. I can’t lay blame and will not at any quarter. What I want to see are solutions,” he said.
Scotland reiterated that the public suffers when any component of the system is affected
“My thesis is that this needs to be solved and resolved because we want justice to be served,” he said.
Scotland is also the Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South.
Wearing his legislative hat, he noted that legislation has been passed which allows virtual hearings, hybrid hearings and judge-alone hearings.
He said the Government has created the O’Meara Administrative Court complex, where there are at least three courts that are fully digitised.