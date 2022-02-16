More than a week has passed since the killing of a Venezuelan migrant baby during a Coast Guard interception, and there are no answers yet, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said.
Just before midnight on February 5, a migrant vessel illegally entered Trinidad waters, which resulted in the Coast Guard intercepting the vessel.
Shots were fired by the Coast Guard, resulting in the killing of one-year-old Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia, who was in the arms of his mother, Darielvis Sarabia.
The mother has since been receiving care at the Sangre Grande hospital, while her two-year-old daughter was released to her husband, who had also entered the country illegally months before.
All other occupants of the boat were repatriated to Venezuela.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday, Persad-Bissessar repeated her call for an independent enquiry.
She said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was trying to give the narrative that she was blaming the entire Coast Guard for the killing.
“Who from the Coast Guard wants to take basket from Rowley can go ahead. The person responsible for killing that baby is the only one who has to answer for it. You have to be very unintelligent to believe I was blaming the entire Coast Guard for it. Such juvenile spin from the PNM and their cohorts is the normal course,” she said.
She said this was typical “fake outrage” and deflection when they cannot account for their actions. “A child has been killed! After one week there is no explanation, and what Rowley and bandwagonists are saying (is) ‘Hush nah, Kamla’. Stay quiet. I will not stay quiet. I will continue to raise this matter,” she said.
‘Citizens have lost their godliness’
Persad-Bissessar called on Trinidadians to be “compassionate”.
“There are some who think that because this was a migrant child, this incident doesn’t matter. These are people who only have hate and bitterness in their minds and hearts,” she said.
“I don’t know how some of our citizens have lost their godliness and humanity. But these are the same people whose families go to America, Canada, Europe and hide and they apply for refugee status. That could have been one of our children,” she said. “This hypocrisy on this killing is so disgusting. People who have hate in their hearts will always live in misery and pain.
“If the Government is allowed to remain unaccountable when migrant infants are killed without explanation, then they will do it to our own citizens.”
She said there was the need for border protection, but not by shooting women and children. She noted the Government has already deported the other witnesses to this event.
Persad-Bissessar said there was a case out of England where the immigration authorities were attempting to deport witnesses, and the court said clearly they could not do that.
She added: “Bring on the investigation, Rowley, and make sure it is not Coast Guard investigating Coast Guard. It should be a full independent enquiry and investigation.”