'It’s despicable'

corn

‘A HATE CRIME’: After they broke into the Carapo Shiv Mandir, thieves cooked corned beef in the pots that are used to make parsad. Ring stoves were stolen and the plumbing system vandalised. The lighting fixtures were also damaged and the costume jewelry taken from the murtis.

MEMBER of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal has said that the desecration of the Carapo Shiv Mandir at Arima is the sad effect of a society that has still not fostered unity, respect, and tolerance for each other.

In a statement yesterday, Moonilal said the incident was unpardonable and the “despicable criminals” who dishonoured the temple must be brought to justice and feel the full weight of the law.

On two occasions on Friday night, the mandir at Carapo was broken into, vandalised and desecrated, which president of the mandir, Naresh Teemul, considered a hate crime.

Teemul said he suspected that it was more than one person that entered the premises and carried out the “heinous” acts of desecration with the cooking of a beef product, corned beef, on the premises of the Hindu temple.

Teemul said the thousands of dollars in losses for the broken fixtures and windows and the kitchen utensils and pots that were used by the criminals were incomparable to the mental anguish of the devotees in the wake of the incident.

Moonilal said the desecration of the temple was an expression of the disdain and contempt that many still bear in this diverse country, despite the lofty phrases in our national anthem and watchwords.

“This is most evident in our national leadership, with the ruling PNM (People’s National Movement) still not having a practising Hindu in the elected House of Representatives, its mockery of certain religious observances, and blatant discrimination against certain communities,” he said. “But equally important is that the PNM administration must set the moral tone for the society, with reverence and deference to believers of all faiths, and governance that does not shield lawbreakers, including land grabbers, in its fold.”

He said the PNM must abandon its endemic biases and prejudices and govern equitably and justly for all the people of Trinidad and Tobago, thereby setting an ethical and principled example.

