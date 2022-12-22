It is not the responsibility of the population to support the Ministry of National Security’s crime fight, say a criminologist and political analyst.
With the murder toll shooting up to the historic 600-mark, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is calling for the nation’s support to fight crime, saying he believes 70 per cent of the population does not support the efforts of National Security.
Speaking at the official handover of draft firearm licences and border security policies from the Office of Law and Enforcement Policy (OLEP), at the Ministry of National Security headquarters in Port of Spain on Monday, Hinds said, “It would be nice if I ever felt that I had the full weight of the society behind me leading all the organisations of National Security in our collective fight as a nation because, after all, it’s you who elected me. It’s you who pay me. You are the boss.
“It would be nice if I felt I had all of your support in Trinidad and Tobago in the fight against criminals, criminality. It would be nice. And therefore, we ask you to join with us, to support us.
“On the other hand, I said to the Parliament some time ago, I came into this business understanding that 70 per cent of this society does not support this effort or want to see us succeed. How did I arrive at 70 per cent?
“I say 50 per cent want to fight rather than join in the fight, and then the other 20 per cent, I would say those who are likely to commit crime and (be) involved in it and antisocial behaviour and so on.
“Put 50 and 20 together and let’s say 70 because law breakers and criminals don’t want National Security to succeed.”
He also said there is often division at the level of the Parliament.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, criminologist Dr Daurius Figueira said people are reluctant because over the years informants have been killed; and also, people do not have as much trust in the Police Service.
He said, “To stand and call for people to come forward and to refuse to understand why people are not coming forward, that is just political bravado.
“The fundamental reason why people are reluctant to come forward is that they fear they will be robbed out because of the practice for some years now in Trinidad of ‘get to the informer’.
“When successful governments fail to tackle the tower of gangland on the ground, in the communities in which they exert control over, they effectively muzzle the willingness of people to be committed.
“Don’t stand up and just lambaste people for not supporting. Understand what is going on, on the ground.
“As all politicians in Trinidad and Tobago, he’s looking for deflection, so you move the gaze from me and you now carry it back to yourself, and that is just political games because people are genuinely afraid and paranoid about that.
“Because we have had examples in the past of people who were in State protection walk out of State protection and they are eliminated,” he added.
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, political analyst Dr Indira Rampersad said, “If he’s (Hinds) expecting the nation to take the law into their own hands, what exactly kind of support does he want? He is the minister of national security.
“The population does not know what the Government’s plan is. When the Government formulates a plan, which he is supposed to implement, then we might see some change in the crime rate, but they have no plan.
“That is the problem. It is not the population to support or not to support. That is the responsibility of the Government to protect the people. They were elected to do that.”
The 2022 murder toll to date is 588.