Statement from the Office Of The Prime Minister
Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley's schedule began before dawn yesterday and included a visit to Pt. Lisas. He worked throughout the day attending to several matters of State.
The Prime Minister also visited several pan yards yesterday evening.
During the day he did not have any meals and by 1:30 a.m. began feeling faint and had to be assisted to his vehicle while awaiting the performance for the judges at The Oval.
The Prime Minister has since recovered and will chair the National Security Council Meeting this morning at 10 a.m.
Dr Rowley would like to thank everyone who expressed concern and support.