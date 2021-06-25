A FITNESS session which was being streamed live from a Diego Martin backyard on Wednesday came to a shocking end when two armed bandits attempted a robbery.
Police said around 6.20 p.m. a group of four men and one woman were in the backyard of a Pearl Parkway, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin house with a camera trained on them as they carried out various workouts.
The group known as Guru Fitness is owned and operated by Luke Hernandez, 28.
Hernandez’s 78-year-old grandmother, Brenda Hernandez, was in the kitchen preparing dinner when the bandits walked in.
One of the men grabbed her by her hair and demanded the whereabouts of her grandson’s girlfriend, police said. The other bandit however ran to the back of the house where he encountered the fitness group.
Police said the bandits apparently thought that it was just two women at the house at the time and did not expect a group of men and quickly fled, taking nothing .
The Express contacted Luke Hernandez who said the entire scene lasted about one minute and was almost cartoonish.
Hernandez said around 6.20 p.m. he and his group were streaming their training session when his girlfriend walked into the house.
He said she met him and his friends in the backyard training when they all heard his three dogs barking.
“I looked up and saw one of the bandits in the yard while another bandit holding granny by her hair asking for my girlfriend,” he said.
He said one of his friends let loose the dogs, “and I encountered one of the bandits, face to face.”
“I think he was surprised. More surprised by us because it was like he did not know there were five people in the back. He probably thought it was just one or two because when he saw us his eyes opened big as if to say where did all these people come from,” said Hernandez.
“It was like a cartoon,” he added.
He said the two men quickly fled the scene and escaped in a white Mazda that was parked nearby.
“I am sure they heard us saying call the police and they got here fast,” he said.
“I heard that the police chased them and lost them somewhere in Cocorite. In the end, granny was shaken but no one was hurt and nothing was stolen,” he said.
PC Burke of the West End Police Station is continuing investigations.