IT is now settled.
The Privy Council has upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal, making it law for anyone charged with murder to apply for bail.
On Thursday morning five law lords of this country’s highest court dismissed the appeal brought by the Office of the Attorney General against the ruling of a three-judge Court of Appeal panel back in February.
Delivering that previous judgment was Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip.
The appeal was brought by former murder accused Akilli Charles who, through his attorneys led by Anand Ramlogan, SC, argued that the automatic denial of bail to those charged with the capital offence was unconstitutional.
The ruling had opened the doorway for those individuals to approach the High Court and apply for bail.
But the State challenged the ruling, taking its fight to the Privy Council in an attempt to have it overturned.
This morning Lords Hodge, Kitchen, Hamblen, Burrows and Stephens dismissed the appeal.
Lord Hamblen, who delivered the ruling said even though the Bail Act was passed by a special majority of Parliament in 1994, it did not reasonably justify the infringement of citizens' constitutional rights in relation to applying for bail.
"Bearing in mind that less intrusive measures could have been used, the Board nevertheless considers that in all the circumstances of the present case the interest of the community as expressed through the will of Parliament is outweighed by the very severe consequences of the imposition of a blanket prohibition of bail and that a fair balance has not been struck," he stated.
The judgment went on to add that the automatic denial of the right to apply for bail was disproportionate especially when one looks at how the murder charge against Charles was dismissed based on a no-case submission.
"That is vividly illustrated by the facts of the present case in which it was ultimately found that the respondent had no case to answer - in the meanwhile he spent nearly eight and a half years in custody," the judgment stated.
Even though Parliament had a real and legitimate concern the committal of violent crimes when it brought into effect Section 5 of the Bail Act, the Board suggested it could have included more criteria for judges to consider before granting bail for murder.
"Even if there had been such a concern, this could have been addressed by imposing conditions on the exercise of the court's discretion rather than by removing it altogether.”
Charles was represented by Ramlogan, Peter Carter, QC, Pippa Woodrow, Adam Riley, and Ganesh Saroop while the Office of the Attorney General was represented by Peter Knox, QC, Fyard Hosein, SC, and Danaiel Goldblatt.
Douglas Mendes, SC, Kiel Taklalsingh and Aaron Mahabir appeared on behalf of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) as an interested party.
In a statement today, Ramlogan explained the importance and implications of the judgement.
He wrote: For over a century persons charged with murder did not have the right to apply for bail. The Privy Council has confirmed that it is illegal for Parliament to deny people this fundamental right. Parliament should never have the right to deprive a man of his liberty - this is a matter for the courts. Freedom is a sacred and precious right that can only be taken away by a court of law after a fair hearing.
No court should ever grant bail to someone who poses a threat to society but equally, people who do not, should not have to languish and suffer in oppressive, sub-human prison conditions awaiting trial for over ten years. The standardless sweep which seeks to deny bail to anyone charged for murder regardless of the circumstances, the strength and quality of the evidence, their age, character etc is wrong and unjust. Consider the following examples:
The prosecution’s case is tenuous and weak and likely to fail (Akili Charles, Dhanraj Singh, Vijay Narayansingh)
Children charged (ultimately mixing with adult prisoners) (Brian Seepersad, Sacha Seepersad)
The sick, the elderly and infirm with medical conditions who cannot withstand the rigors of prison life
The battered wife who retaliates and stabs her husband. By denying bail she is treated on par with the husband who beats his wife to death to claim her life insurance
The father who kills a bandit during a home invasion after he raped his daughter would be treated in the same way as the bandit who burgled the home and raped and killed the daughter.
The victim of infidelity who kills in an emotional rage is treated on par with the husband who murders his wife in cold blood;
The person who assists a loved one who is terminally ill in ending their life
Police officers who killed a bandit in hot pursuit are treated on par with the bandit who just robbed and murdered someone
The point is each defendant has the right to make an application for bail which the court should consider on its merits