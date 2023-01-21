It's over for Jacob

McDonald Jacob is no longer a serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
As of 12.01 a.m. today, Saturday, Jacob’s substantive contract as Deputy Commissioner of Police ended.
Jacob, who last held the office of acting Commissioner of Police, went on 35 days’ vacation leave on December 8, leaving Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher to act as the country’s top cop.
He was expected to return at the end of this leave by today and resume duties for another 15 months, sources told the Express.
While it was noted the retirement age in the Police Service for first division officers is 60, according to Section 74 of the Police Service Act (2006), Jacob—who is now 61—was allowed to continue to work via the following section.
Section 75 states the President may in relation to a police officer in the First Division extend the years of service of the police officer after he has reached the prescribed age of retirement, for a period of one year in the first instance and thereafter, subject to an annual review, for a maximum of two further periods of one year each.
Up to last night, Jacob had yet to be contacted about his third period or evaluation for this period, the Express was told.
Sources also explained that all discussions to buy out Jacob’s leave had also stalled, effectively ensuring Jacob would not return.
This, sources explained, meant that Jacob would have had to apply for the position of Police Commissioner if he still wanted the office prior to this as he would now be classed as a civilian.
This is because the Police Service Commission was already in the process of selecting the new office-holder of the Commissioner of Police, and it was expected that an announcement would be made within the coming weeks, the Express was told.
In the interim, the Police Service is expected to continue to be led by Christopher.
Attempts to reach Jacob yesterday for comment on the matter were unsuccessful.