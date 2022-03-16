When Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced his Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, one glaring absentee was Clarence Rambharat who up to that time held the portfolio of Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.
Born in the agricultural community of Enid Village, Rio Claro, Rambharat was a business lawyer and corporate governance professional in private practice before stepping into the political arena.
He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI, Barbados) and a Legal Education Certificate at the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School (1995). In 2004 he gained an MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) from the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business.
As a Parliamentarian he’s known for his strong advocacy against the abuse of women and children, having either piloted motions or spoken at length in this area. So his absence as a Cabinet minister came as a surprise.
However, according to a Facebook post by Rambharat himself on Wednesday, he took a decision to step aside.
“This morning I formally advised the Honourable Prime Minister that for over six years I had the opportunity to serve our country in the Senate, Cabinet and Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. It was a courageous appointment by the Hon. Prime Minister.
“These roles and others gave me opportunity to serve an important sector for which I am grateful.
"I owe my wife Camille and our children enormous gratitude for all that I have been able to do with their understanding and support. Serving in my country’s Parliament was something I set out to do since childhood. With your help I did.
“To the people of Trinidad and Tobago wherever they work and whatever they do, thanks for all the love, prayers and best wishes”
Rambharat closed his post with the words, ‘It’s Wednesday, rock so’, followed by a love emoji.