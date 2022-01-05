Some Covid-19 patients in home isolation are continuing to rely heavily on Ivermectin, despite warnings against it use by the Ministry of Health, spending huge sums of money and not getting but are not getting the desired outcome in staving off the virus.
This was the revelation made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday while speaking at the virtual Covid-19 press conference.
He said: “The frontline doctors at the A&Es (Accident and Emergency), when they examine the notes that are based on interviews with relatives and patients, we continue to see… and the doctors have asked me to raise this this morning because they are concerned, appalled and disheartened by the continued reliance by persons on Ivermectin.
“You have persons who could afford it, this is the information coming to me this morning, who are paying up to $30,000 to be treated at home with Ivermectin and home oxygen. What the doctors have asked me to say this morning is that this is untenable. If you are on oxygen at home, they ask you to come in to a facility to get oxygen. And there’s no need to spend $30,000 on Ivermectin at home.”
He noted that this is the reality that the doctors have reported to him.
Last year the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that current evidence on the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients is inconclusive and recommended that the drug only be used within clinical trials until more data is available.
Deyalsingh stated that another development, one which he raised on Monday, is the use of something called Covid packs, which patients are getting somewhere, and which has a combination of Ivermectin, Vitamin B and Vitamin C.
“That is not going to assist you. And it is their view (doctors) that the continued reliance and confidence being placed on Ivermectin is contributing in some way or fashion to the number of deaths that we experience.
“So again, and the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) is going to write once again to the Medical Association and the Pharmacy Board about the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients at home, which is not WHO approved and for which there have been no clinical trials showing its efficacy. And people are dying at home after paying these huge amounts of money for something that is no better than snake oil,” he noted.
The Health Minister also gave an update as to the rollout of the second round of booster shots.
“On Monday I did promise to bring you the schedule for the next monthly round of boosters, and that round will start on January 8 as the current schedule ends on January 7.
He noted that the new schedule will cover the period January 8 to February 5.
“So for those persons who got AstraZeneca second dose between the 1st and 9th of July, you will come in on January 8, and then from Monday to January 15. If you got your AstraZeneca from the 10th to 16th July, you are up from the 17th to the 22nd January. If you got your second dose from the 17th to the 23rd July, you come in from the 24th to the 29th of January. And if you got your second dose from the 24th to the 30th July, you come in from the 31st of January to the 5th of February.
He stated that the schedule for Sinopharm boosters is similar to that of the AstraZeneca.
For the second round of boosters for the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the schedule is as follows:
- Dose received between November 7 and November 14 – Booster on January 8, and January 10-15.
- Dose received between Nov 15 and Nov 22 – Booster from January 17 to 22.
- Dose received between Nov 23 and Nov 29 – Booster from January 24 to 29.
- Dose received between Nov 30 and December 7 – Booster from Jan 31 to February 5.
“What is important to note for those who would have missed their booster dose in the last cycle for any particular reason, we are in a position to say come in. We welcome you to come in if you missed your opportunity and get boosted now so you’re not out of the loop, you’re not disadvantaged.”
Stating that many people would have missed the opportunity in December for a variety of reasons, such as having the flu or being out of the country, Deyalsingh said: “For whatever reasons you may have missed it, we want you boosted so we’re making it very, very accessible for those who missed their original time schedule to come in and get boosted.”
He said any Covid vaccine that are currently being administered is available for persons to be boosted.
Noting that the vaccination sites remain the same, Deyalsingh said all the information regarding the booster schedule will be published on the Ministry of Health’s website, in the print medial as well as on social media.
“In the face of Omicron around the world, we already have some local cases in Trinidad and Tobago, we’re asking persons, give yourself that extra layer of protection by being boosted.”