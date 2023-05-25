Iwer tired of waiting

Soca singer Neil “Iwer” George has issued a legal letter over his bid to purchase three water taxis.
Iwer, through attorney Annabelle Davis, said he was the sole bidder for the ferries but he has yet to hear from the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco).
The vessels are the HSC Milancia, HSC Olivia and the HSC Katia.
In the May 10 pre-action protocol letter addressed to Nidco chairman Herbert George, it was stated that, around December 29, 2022, Iwer, of Trinibashment Ltd, submitted his bid in accordance with the bid notice of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago on behalf of Nidco.
It was stated that since he received a letter from the Port Authority on December 30, there has been no further correspondence from neither the Authority nor Nidco.
Iwer wrote Nidco on May 3 in relation to a clause which states that the sale agreement will be entered into by the successful respondent and Nidco. This agreement, the clause stated, will be drafted by Nidco’s legal team and negotiated with this team.
Davis’ letter, which threatens to take legal action, stated, “My client advises that he knows no reason, neither has he been informed by the PATT or Nidco that the sole respondent in the matter was not in fact successful in his bid to purchase the aforementioned vessels.”
While he requested a response, there has been none.
The pre-action protocol letter added that, in light of the circumstances, Iwer instructed that “he wishes to enforce specific performance of the transaction and you are hereby requested to prepare and execute the sale agreement to transfer the said vessel to my client”.
Nidco has been given 28 days to respond before legal action is taken.
In an interview with TV6 News last night, Herbert George said the respondent was not done wrong by the failure to enter into a sale agreement.
He said the PATT reserved the right to cancel the bid offer process and reinvite respondents at any time and also that it did not bind itself to accept the highest or any offer.
George added that he was not privy to the decisions that the Port Authority might take with regard to that tender, but said they did not have to go ahead and enter into an agreement with the successful tenderer.