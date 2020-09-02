Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner has contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus.
The Express understands that Warner, 77, was taken to Westshore Medical Private Hospital last Friday for a cardiac issue.
He was subsequently attended to and returned to his Arouca home where his condition deteriorated.
Warner was taken back to the Westshore hospital on Tuesday where a Covid test wad administered yielded a positive result.
The Express learnt that Warner is battling the virus and is in the care of the public healthcare institution.
There was speculation on the state of Warner's health on social media on Wednesday where rumours circulated that he had died.
Warner is not dead.
Independent Liberal Party (ILP) political leader Rekha Ramjit told the Express by phone that Warner is a private citizen and is entitled to his privacy.
She said when Warner or his family wishes to divulge any information they will do so.
Warner is the second local politician to contract the Covid-19 virus.
Former Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh had tested Covid positive and was in State quarantine before being discharged to his home.
Warner had unsuccessfully contested the Lopinot/Bon Air West constituency seat in the August 10 general election and vigorously campaigned walking the constituency every day.
In 2013 Warner resigned as national security minister in the Persad-Bissessar government following a CONCACAF report which implicated him and his one-time ally Chuck Blazer as being “fraudulent in their management” of CONCACAF.
He is fighting extradition stemming from charges of criminal conduct in the US.
Warner had said last month that the corruption matter against him in the US is seven years old and he is optimistic that when the matter comes to trial he will be “fully cleared” as he was with the Integrity Commission.