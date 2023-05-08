Jack in, Walker out

Ashworth Jack is the new chairman of Studley Park Enterprise Ltd (SPEL). David Walker was given his thank you letter for his service to SPEL which came to an end on March 28.
So said Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James as he sought to dismiss reports that there were two people claiming to be chairman at the State company.
Asked by the Express on Wednesday whether or not the Executive Council approved this change, James said all appointments were approved by the Executive Council of the THA.
Walker, who also spoke with the Express on Wednesday, said as far as he was concerned he was still the legally appointed chairman.
“At the same time Ashworth Jack is sitting in the seat at the company, claiming to have been appointed in my stead,” he told the Express. He said when Jack came and made the claim that he was the new chairman, he (Walker) asked him for supporting documentation and there was none and he (Jack) told him (Walker) that he should ask James.
Asked whether he had spoken to James, Walker said, “I have put a request in but I have had no response.” Asked whether he sought clarification from the Chief Secretary, Walker said: “Subsequent to the arrival of Mr Jack, I have been attempting to contact the Chief Secretary without success.”
Walker said his appointment letter from the Chief Secretary stated that he was appointed from August, 1, 2022 as the executive chairman for a period of one year.
“So clearly that has not expired. I have not been notified of any dismissal. What I have received is a letter from the Secretary (of Infrastructure) saying that, in his view, I was only appointed to finish the term that was started by his brother (Winford James). So Trevor James is arguing that I was only there to serve the balance of the term of his brother which would mean that my term of office would expire with everyone else on the board.
“That makes absolutely no sense for two reasons. The first reason is that the document Trevor James signed specifically sets out the term of one year with no other conditions. And you can have a copy of that. The second issue is that he is claiming that he appointed me to replace his brother. Well the fatal flaw in that argument is that his brother was never executive chairman, his brother was deputy chairman,” Walker stated.
In response to questions, Walker said he was not at the company performing the functions of chairman at the moment because of the impasse.
“I have avoided going into the company because I do not want any physical confrontation,” he said.
He said he had been away from Tobago for a few days and when he returned to his home last Thursday, April 27, to find that the company vehicle, a Kia Sorento, had been removed from his private property, allegedly on the instructions of Jack.
He claimed that he found a letter from Jack asking that he return the vehicle by a certain date or else the police would be contacted.
Walker said he had no indication from the police in Tobago that he gave “Mr Jack any advice that he could venture onto my property to collect the vehicle”.
Walker said he planned to take legal action against those who came onto his private property to take the vehicle.
“What persons were brought onto my property who now know where I live?” he asked.
When contacted by phone on Wednesday, Jack said there was no confusion about who was the chairman.
“One of the things that I can say about myself is that I am a very sane human being. And if Mr Walker, for whatever reason, chooses to make a fool of himself, that is a matter for you. I cannot appoint myself to a board. There is absolutely no confusion. The life of the last board, the entire board, came to an end on March 28, 2023. So I cannot help it if Mr Walker believes that he is still the chairman of the board”.
Asked if he had an instrument of appointment, Jack said: “Madam, Madam, I am the chairman of Studley Park okay. If you have a problem with that, raise it with the Secretary with responsibility, Mr Trevor James, who is the person that all these questions should be directed to. I cannot speak on my own behalf in this matter.”
Told that the Express had been informed by Walker that he did not produce any documentation confirming his appointment, Jack said: “Mr Walker could say what the hell he wants. But, like I said, the competent authority to deal with this matter is Mr Trevor James.”
Asked about the vehicle being removed from Walker’s property, Jack said: “Nobody could ‘take back’ a car that doesn’t belong to you.”
He added that if someone has a letter stating that life of the board has ended, he cannot continue to hold on to company property.
“Mr Walker is the only board member who is insisting unilaterally that he is not leaving,” Jack said, adding: “I don’t have the time and energy to get involved in confusion.” He said he was sure that the Secretary of Infrastructure would be “more than happy to deal with these matters”.