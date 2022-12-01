ACTING Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has defended the ‘B+’ rating that he gave himself on Tuesday while speaking with members of the media.
Jacob noted that at the time he was responding to a question posed by a journalist, and it was not something that he had submitted on his own accord.
Seeking to clarify the issue yesterday, Jacob told reporters at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, the B+ rating was given after he considered that he is yet to work with the full complement of deputy commissioners of police as well as the results of a manpower audit report that had been done since 2017.
“I left myself room for improvement because I think there are several areas where we would have done things differently or I could have pushed a bit harder. But at the end of the day, there were several issues that needed to be addressed when I took up the office.”
He explained there were several challenges when he began his duties as acting commissioner of police, one of which was the availability of vehicles.
“One such issue in the context of taking over, was realising only 19 first responder vehicles were fully operational, and there was not a maintenance or fleet management plan, and then we had to push to get new vehicles to get on the road and so on. Remember it’s not about patrols only, but patrols are the front line to policing which helps engender the whole aspect of confidence and trust by having your presence out there, and improving response time as the police, so it was important that there was the focus there. Only by August, were we able to receive the full 90 vehicles, which is just a drop in the ocean to the actual fleet which is needed,” he said.
Jacob added the rating regarding his performance hinged on the work he had put in to lead the police service.
“I tell myself the effort that was made, in relation to the work which was needed to be done,” he explained.
Jacob was approved to act as commissioner of police in December 2021, before that he served as accounting officer for the TTPS.