Crime detection, deterrence and reduction remain top priorities for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as it continues to deliver on its mandate to Protect and Serve with P.R.I.D.E. (Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dignity and Excellence).
Deputy Commissioner of Police, ‘Intelligence and Investigations’ McDonald Jacob, urged police officers to stay on mission when he met with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, yesterday.
During this visit and meetings with the various Units, DCP Jacob emphasized the need for officers to keep up their safety and security efforts and crime suppression, detection and investigation activities.
He called for increased anti-crime and intelligence-led exercises across all nine policing Divisions in an effort to demonstrate high visibility and operational capabilities to the public.
DCP Jacob said, “The men and women of the TTPS are working diligently and will continue to utilise our existing technologies and intelligence gathering capabilities to formulate effective strategies to arrest more offenders and take them before the courts. We also continue to recognise the important role of partnering with our citizens for information on crime in their communities and urge them to continue using the avenues available to them to supply us with these valuable tips.”
Other members of the TTPS Executive who accompanied DCP Jacob on his visits, also called upon their charges to remain focused and resilient in the face of the demands of the job. They urged them to remember their training and rise above the challenges currently facing the Service, so they will not fail in their duties.
Whilst visiting the Anti-Kidnapping Incident Coordinating Centre, DCP Jacob was updated on the investigations into the alleged kidnapping of Chaguanas businessman Kartikay Ramsundar. He was briefed on the AKU’s use of new technology which is assisting in the investigations.
Among those accompanying DCP Jacob yesterday, were DCP ‘Administration’ Joanne Archie, ACP Ramdeen, Snr. Supt. Subero, Snr. Supt. Ellie, ASP Ramesar, ASP (Ag.) Cuffy, ASP (Ag.) Frank, Insp. (Ag.) Sirju, Insp. (Ag.) Taylor and Sgt. Stewart.