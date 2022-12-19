McDonald Jacob

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob 

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has said his Christmas wish and wish for the New Year 2023 is that there will be a national effort in the fight against crime.

The top cop, who is on vacation, said he also hoped for a continued collaborative effort from all Government agencies such as the Ministries of Social Development and Family Services, and Sport and Youth Affairs, faith-based organisations, as well as non-governmental agencies in the fight against crime.

Jacob was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony of the Process to Progress Life Centre at Railway Reserve Road, Princes Town.

He is on leave until January. Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is acting Police Commissioner in his absence.

In an interview with CCN TV6, Jacob said, “I want that throughout T&T we continue working as a team to make necessary changes. That is my wish for 2023.”

