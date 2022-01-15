Even though there have been 25 murders recorded in 14 days of the new year, the murder toll is not “out of control”.
This was view of acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob while speaking to reporters yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
He noted that, statistically, the month of January tended to be high in terms of killings in the country.
“Numbers cannot just be compared on the surface. There needs to be a holistic approach. You can’t just look at statistics from year to year without analysing what would have led to these numbers. That approach can interfere seriously with the decision-making processes. And this is why, for me, I like to do trend analyses,” Jacob said.
He explained that in 2021, for the same period, there were eight murders.
The toll at the end of the month was 25.
In 2020 the toll at the end of January was 46; in 2019, the toll at the end of January was 40; in 2018, January’s toll was 60; and in 2017, it was 52 for the month.
“So, January tends to be a high month statistically. And I only bring these figures just to say while we are alarmed and concerned, and are treating with the killings, things are not out of hand. We are approaching and dealing with the situation as necessary,” Jacob said.
He noted that about 60 per cent of murders every year were linked to gang warfare, while domestic violence and altercations accounted for another 30 per cent.
And while he noted that in 2021, 499 murders had been recorded, it was within the 440 average that had been reported a year over the last ten years.
He noted that the murder statistics between 2017 to 2021 -496, 518, 539, 399 and 449 respectively– reflected this.
In 2021, the highest number of murders was recorded in November when 68 homicides were reported.
In 2020, the month with the most number of homicides was February with 52 murders.
In 2019, the bloodiest month was July.
In 2018, January and May tied for the highest number of killings with 60 reports in each month.
In 2017, January saw the highest number of killings that year with 52 reports.
“This is why, if you compare figures only side by side, it will show why data ought not to be read simply on the surface, there needs to be qualitative approach to it as well...But overall, the numbers are sadly the same. Furthermore, there are differences in terms of the pandemic and actions such as lockdowns and curfews enforced to control it last year. So you can’t just look at numbers side by side and make conclusions from just this...” Jacob said.