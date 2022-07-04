Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob says police officers have taken a handle on fiery protest action at locations in Beetham and Sealots, Port-of-Spain on Monday.
In an interview on i95.5FM this afternoon, Jacob said 200 police officers, along with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Guard and Emergency Branch officers were on the ground. He said the east and west bound lanes of the Beetham Highway were expected to be cleared and reopened by mid-afternoon.
“We are working with the Fire Services and City Corporation and in the next 15 to 20 minutes the west bound lane will also be opened for traffic. Right now the east bound lane is cleared and traffic is flowing. The defence force and police are there. We have about 200 police office officers on the ground right now, together with the defence force,” he said.
Jacob said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had anticipated a reaction by residents following the shooting deaths of three men from the Beetham area in a police related incident on Saturday morning.
In fact, Jacob said Community Police officers went into Beetham Gardens on the weekend and held conversations with residents to keep the peace and to allow investigations into the shooting to continue.
But, Jacob said, it is believed that an outside force triggered the protest action at multiple locations across the city on Tuesday.
He said, “There was an incident where someone went in and rile up the persons in order to carry out this action. Most of the roadblocks were done and although we had persons on the ground the protest started in another areas and these officers had to call in reinforcement to assist them in the entire protest.”
He said police officers had been deployed at locations and were on standby for the protests.
He said because of the multiple blockades, Defence Force and GEB officers were called in. And within two hours, along with the Fire Services and City Corporation the protests were shutdown.
He said, “We have a real organised response when these things happen. It takes a two-hour response because we have to wait for fire and city corporation to clear the roadways. It was properly handled and the place will be cleared in time for parents to pick up their children.”