“The light over darkness that we as a nation looked forward to, has been seemingly overshadowed by the gruesome killing of four persons early this morning, in Diego Martin.
What is most disturbing however, is that Nazim Owen, an innocent 3-year-old child, and a young woman, Chelsea Julien, 27, lost their lives in yet another senseless act of gun violence”.
This from Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, as he offers deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four victims, whose lives were so tragically cut short.
CoP Jacob added, “I do not want to just offer condolences and counselling from our Victim and Witness Support Unit, I strongly wish to offer timely justice for those who were slain this morning. Yes, the Crime Scene Investigators, Forensics personnel, Homicide detectives, investigators are all out there, working assiduously to find and bring in the perpetrators. If there is CCTV footage we will use it, witnesses will be interviewed, thorough investigations are underway, and once again I am appealing to anyone who has information that can lead to the capture and arrest of these murderers, we need you to come forward”.
Let’s put aside that erroneous rhetoric about not being able to trust police, even if you have misgivings, we have 800-TIPS, the TTPS App and other means of giving police vital information anonymously, he added.
“Don’t sit on information that can help not only a family, but all of us, to heal from this attack that affects everyone. If we want light to prevail, then we must do what is right, when you see something, please say something to the police.”
According to police reports, around 1:20am on Sunday 23rd October, officers of the Four Roads Criminal Investigations Department and Western Division Task Force responded to a shooting incident, in the vicinity of Winnie Mohammed Road, Diego Martin. Four persons were killed, and two other persons are being treated for injuries at hospital.