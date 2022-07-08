Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the Police Service will tighten its processes to ensure quicker justice, in light of the defeat of the extension of the Bail (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the Senate on Wednesday.
It is set to expire on August 4.
The act allows the denial of bail for up to 120 days to someone charged with an offence that carries a jail sentence of ten years or more, and repeat offenders.
It had been applied to anyone aged 18 and over who had been charged under the Anti-Gang Act, Offences Against the Person Act and the Dangerous Drugs Act.
Other crimes covered under the amendment included persons charged under the Anti-Kidnapping Act; a sexual offence in which the alleged victim is a child; an offence under the Sexual Offences Act or Children’s Act; Anti-Terrorism Act; Firearms Act; and Trafficking in Persons Act.
Speaking to the Express on Wednesday night, Jacob said the act had been a useful tool for the Police Service.
However, he said the Bail Amendment (Extension of Duration) Bill had been debated as part of a process of a democratic society and, as a result, they had to respect the outcome of the debate.
He said going forward they had already made their own adjustments to how they investigate and gather evidence, adding that they will improve the management of their cases.
“We have recalibrated our processes so that we can manage our cases,” he said.
Jacob added that the forensic aspect of their evidence gathering will be tightened as well, “to achieve the goal of safety and security of the country”.
“We will want to have swift justice as things are being put in place to speed up our criminal justice system and we will be supporting that,” he said.