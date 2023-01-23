Jacob wants top cop job

The Police Service Commission (PolSC) is “on the verge” of making its recommendation for the next substantive Commissioner of Police.
This was the word from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday, who acknowledged that former acting commissioner McDonald Jacob was an applicant for the position of the country’s next top cop.
Speaking at the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Road Rehabilitation Programme of Works at Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, the Prime Minister thanked Jacob for his “long and dedicated service” in his career as a police officer.
Rowley recalled that, about a year ago the PolSC started its search for a Commissioner and Jacob then had a one-year contract.
Initially, it was thought he could have been given a three-year contract but legally it was not possible to do that, the Prime Minister said.
“We have been advised, the Minister of National Security advised the National Security Council, that the Commission is far advanced with this exercise and should be in a position to make a recommendation for a Commissioner to the substantive post anytime now,” Rowley said.
He noted that Jacob had applied for the position, but said he did not know what the PolSC is going to say or do and he did not know who was being evaluated.
“But I do know that Mr Jacob is an applicant there and his application is being considered. If he is chosen, then the system will have to deal with it. If he is not chosen, then his contract would have come to an end and his service would have also come to an end. We couldn’t see it being feasible to appoint an officer on an extended contract when the Commission is on the verge of making its recommendation for the country’s next Commissioner,” the Prime Minister explained.
As of 12.01 a.m. on Saturday, Jacob was no longer a serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as his substantive contract as Deputy Commissioner of Police had ended.
In the interim, the TTPS will continue to be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, who currently holds the office of acting Police Commissioner.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Jacob said his first priority was to spend time with his family. However, he noted that he had already begun to receive calls from people interested in working with him.