Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) McDonald Jacob yesterday defended his family as “patriots” in confirming his daughter has been employed in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as a human resource specialist for the past ten years.
He was responding to claims in the public domain that his daughter was hired under former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
On Monday, Jacob met with 15 contract employees who were hired under Griffith, and ended their contracts with immediate effect. The contracts of another four employees were not renewed.
Questions have circulated on social media asking why other persons on contract, including Jacob’s daughter, were not affected.
Contacted yesterday by phone, Jacob told the Express his daughter is on contract, but has been in the TTPS for a decade.
“My daughter is a human resource specialist. She has a Master’s degree in human resource and she has been working with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for the past ten years. Myself and my family, we are patriots and we have served and are serving this country,” he said.
The Express understands that while Jacob’s daughter was employed before Griffith, her contract was renewed under his tenure as top cop. Jacob said he does not pay attention to social media.
Asked if his daughter was on staff or on contract, he said it was a contract position.
“Since she was attending university she was working as an intern, and then they hired her as a specialist so she’s there,” he said.
Jacob said he expects the detractors to come at him, but he remains committed to crime fighting.
“I am focused. Look I now coming out a scene here where we just held two men and recovered two firearms with a robbery/murder case in Valencia,” he said.
He said he does not have time for the mischief, as he has been in the service for almost 40 years.