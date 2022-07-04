Following protest actions in various communities in Port of Spain on Monday, which led to the arrest of several persons, Acting Commission of Police McDonald Jacob heaped praise on the police officers and Defence Force personnel, as well as some of the protesters themselves, for the quick and non-confrontational manner in which the incident was quelled.
During the protest, Beetham residents formed a human barricade and then littered the highway with debris on Monday morning, protesting the deaths of three residents in a police related shooting on Saturday.
The angry residents blocked the east and westbound lanes of the Beetham Highway, as well as the Priority Bus Route, causing gridlock traffic.
Protests were also staged at Duncan Street, Nelson Street, the Priority Bus Route and Lady Young Road in Morvant.
Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Ministry of National Security on Monday, Jacob said the protest was properly organized and the blockages took place simultaneously.
“The officers on the ground got assistance from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), Guard and Emergency Branch, and we also engaged our task force from three other divisions; Port of Spain Division, North Eastern Division and the Northern Division, who came and gave support,” Jacob said.
He noted that the Defence Force personnel who normally work with the IATF and with the police in the Port of Spain Division, were part of it, but they got additional support from other Defence Force personnel.
“Within two hours we were able to clear the roadways with the support of the Port of Spain City Corporation and the Engineering Corp of the Defence Force. And we were able to clear the debris and cause the highway, both the East and West-bound lanes, to be cleared.”
“We wish to thank our officers because on this occasion we had no untoward situations even though six persons were arrested and two additional were arrested in the Lady Young area, but we had no untoward incidents.
“And we also want to thank…even though some persons were involved in the protest, a lot of them abided by the police directions and instructions, so we were able to quell everything very quickly.
“So, I would like to thank the officers for their professionalism in how they handled the situation. And we want to give the public the assurance that right now all the roadways are clear, and the police together with the Defence Force remain steadfast and will be on the various corners, streets and byways to ensure that this incident doesn’t reoccur,” Jacob said.
He noted that some of the families affected by the shooting on the Beetham were visited by senior officers on Monday evening, himself included, to give them the assurance that the police stands for the rule of law and the matter is under investigation by Snr Supt Brandon John.
“The officers involved were in fact placed on desk duty as we go about this investigation. At some stage as the investigation go along, the Professional Standards Bureau may be required to join in the investigation. And as you’re all aware, that the Police Complaints Authority has that overarching responsibility, in spite of the police investigation, to do an investigation, and that is being conducted at this point in time.
“The residents who were not involved in the protest, we would like to thank them because it could have been worse. And the person who were involved and abided by the police instructions and directions, we also appreciate that.
“And the officers who operated in a professional manner, we want them to continue in this way as we go forward.
So again we want to give you the assurance that everything has been quelled.
He said the police through its Hearts and Minds team of the TTPS Community Policing Division, is supporting relatives of the deceased persons, inclusive of taking them to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, to get everything they need to get where the dead relatives are concerned.
We have proof
Asked if they were any footage, body cam or otherwise, to support the police’s claim on how Saturday’s event which led to the death of the three men, played out, Jacob said: “There is in fact footage that was captured by our main Operational Centre and is now there, which is evidence for the investigator.
“In fact, when these incidents are happening, in some instances it is live captured by our Operational Centre where the CCTV grid exists.
“So, there is in fact footage which was evidenced and provided to the investigator,” he noted.