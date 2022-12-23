The search for teenager Jada Wilson has ended.
Her body has been spotted floating out at sea off Maracas.
She was last seen in the water on Tuesday.
The news of the discovery was shared by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, which has been involved in the search for the woman.
The team, led by Captain Captain Vallence Rambharat spotted what looked like a body floating off Maracas Bay at around 7.28a.m.
“Ag. Inspector Ronny Rampallard of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Support Unit, who was nearby was alerted and confirmed, utilising the Drone that the sighting was a body. The body was retrieved using a boat.”