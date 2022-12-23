Jada Wilson

RELATIVES HOPEFUL: Jada Wilson

The search for teenager Jada Wilson has ended.

Her body has been spotted floating out at sea off Maracas.

She was last seen in the water on Tuesday.

The news of the discovery was shared by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, which has been involved in the search for the woman.

The team, led by Captain Captain Vallence Rambharat spotted what looked like a body floating off Maracas Bay at around 7.28a.m.

“Ag. Inspector Ronny Rampallard of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Support Unit, who was nearby was alerted and confirmed, utilising the Drone that the sighting was a body. The body was retrieved using a boat.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WASA MUST PAY $3M

WASA MUST PAY $3M

In an appeal that the law lords of the Privy Council said “should not have been brought, as it was bound to fail”, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been ordered to compensate a family $2.2 million for failing to fix a leaking pipeline that caused a landslide that destroyed their home.

The judgment was handed down yesterday and ended a ten-year legal battle that WASA’s lawyers also lost in the local Civil Court and Appeal Court.

Praying for a Christmas miracle

Praying for a Christmas miracle

The annual Christmas gathering in Manchester, Jamaica, at the family household of missing Jamaican security guard Kimalee Larmond, will be different without her this year.

It has been a month since Kimalee mysteriously disappeared in Trinidad without a trace, and while everyone grieves differently, each family member is reeling from her loss.

MPs notice ‘spike’ in people reaching out for assistance

MPs notice ‘spike’ in people reaching out for assistance

TWO MPs in Central Trinidad say they, too, have been overwhelmed with cries for help from citizens who are struggling to make ends meet, and they lament that not everyone would receive the help they so desperately need.

Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram said yesterday his constituency office has been inundated with calls and requests for food assistance from constituents.

A night drive to beach, ends in death

A night drive to beach, ends in death

Mother of seven Sandy Mohammed left her children behind and went on a night drive to the beach on Wednesday with a man with whom she had once shared a relationship.

She never made it back home alive.

The 37-year-old woman was found floating on the surface of the water at Quinam Beach, Penal, around 7.35 p.m.

Recommended for you