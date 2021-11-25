In tribute to Black Catholic History Month, Jadoo Trace 2 will be renamed after civil rights activist Elma Francois.
The announcement was made by the mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello at a statutory meeting at City Hall in San Fernando yesterday.
Regrello said the decision to rename the street came through a request from the Emancipation Support Committee.
Giving some insight into Francois, who was dubbed a lion amongst men, Regrello noted Francois’ forthrightness and courage to challenge the status quo. Despite the hardships, Francois became one of the most vociferous Africentric activists in the history of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.
Regrello said the street renaming comes after the recently concluded City Week celebrations, which ended November 19 with the renaming of the lower half of Keate Street and entrance to Naparima Bowl to the Torrance Mohammed Street.
With one week left of Black History Month, Regrello said, Jadoo Trace 2 will be renamed Elma Francois Street before November ends.
Vincentian-born Francois only received education up to Standard five. The pre-teen worked alongside her mother, picking cotton. Life was hard, but Francois sought betterment for her people. She knew life was challenging for labourers, especially women. Apart from picking cotton, some worked at the Mt Bentick sugar factory. It was there Francois strived to organise the workers to ensure better working conditions. She was subsequently fired.
Regrello gave some background information on Francois, whose lifespan spanned from 1897-1944. Francois came to Trinidad in 1919. When she arrived, she joined the Trinidad Workingman’s Association (TWA) under Andrew Arthur Cipriani. Francois was an avid reader, outspoken and confrontational. She enjoyed debates and was very conscious about her African heritage. Francois was one of the few people with the gumption to challenge the church and often debated at Woodford Square Port of Spain. She eventually met Jim Headley, and together they became founding members of the Negro Welfare Cultural and Social Association (NWCSA). The organisation would later go on to form the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union and the Federated Workers Trade Union.
In 1944, Francois died, but in 1987 she was declared a national heroine of Trinidad and Tobago.