A 37-year-old man was sentenced to eight months’ hard labour by a Princes Town Magistrate yesterday, after he pleaded guilty to the offences of larceny, malicious damage and malicious wounding against a female victim.
Amaranth Ramnarine Singh, of New Grant, was also charged with the offence of choking, when he appeared before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine, on Monday.
He was sentenced to one-month hard labour for the offence of Larceny, one-month hard labour for the offence of malicious damage and six months’ hard labour for Malicious Wounding.
He pleaded not guilty to the offence of choking and was granted bail with surety in the sum of $350,000 or $5,000 cash alternative.
The victim reported to police that on June 18, she and a man known to her got into a heated argument in her motor vehicle. During the altercation, the man is alleged to have stabbed the dashboard of the vehicle with a pen knife, but caused no damage.
He is then alleged to have taken the vehicle’s rear view mirror and hit the victim twice on the right side of her forehead. She also alleges the man used the seatbelt to strangle her until she became unconscious. The victim claims that when she regained consciousness, she observed the man take a wheel spanner from the vehicle and leave.
Upon reaching home, she alleges the man went inside and returned with a cutlass and dealt her several chops to the head.
A report of the incident was made to the Tableland Police Station and subsequently referred to the Southern Division’s Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU).
The suspect was arrested by officers of the GBVU on September 4.