A Felicity man, who threatened a police officer who caught him breaking curfew, was jailed for 12 months’ hard labour on Friday.
Nigel Codrington, 33, of Union Village, appeared in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas Magistrate.
Codrington was charged with threatening a police officer, use of obscene language, and resisting arrest.
The court heart that the incident occurred on June 9 around 9.10 p.m. at Roopsingh Road, Carapichaima, when an officer of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) confronted Codrington for breaching curfew.
Codrington pleaded guilty to all charges and the magistrate sentenced to one-day simple imprisonment for use of obscene language, three months’ hard labour for breach of curfew and 12 months’ hard labour for both resisting and threatening a police officer.
He will serve all three sentences concurrently.