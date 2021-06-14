Nigel Codrington

A Felicity man, who threatened a police officer who caught him breaking curfew, was jailed for 12 months’ hard labour on Friday. 

Nigel Codrington, 33, of Union Village, appeared in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas Magistrate.

Codrington was charged with threatening a police officer, use of obscene language, and resisting arrest. 

The court heart that the incident occurred on June 9 around 9.10 p.m. at Roopsingh Road, Carapichaima, when an officer of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) confronted Codrington for breaching curfew.

Codrington pleaded guilty to all charges and the magistrate sentenced to one-day simple imprisonment for use of obscene language, three months’ hard labour for breach of curfew and 12 months’ hard labour for both resisting and threatening a police officer.

He will serve all three sentences concurrently.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

200,000 more jabs arrive from China

200,000 more jabs arrive from China

A total of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China arrived in Trinidad yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago had received a gift of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines previously from the Chinese government, bringing the total to 300,000 so far. A plane touched down at Piarco International Airport yesterday with the vaccines.

US gift of 80 vials to T&T mocked online

US gift of 80 vials to T&T mocked online

The online mockery generated from a social media post from the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago announcing that it had donated 80 vials of Covid-19 vaccine to this country was reported on international news site Business Insider.

Parasram: Health Ministry takes control of vials

Parasram: Health Ministry takes control of vials

THE Ministry of Health was aware of an incoming donation of 80 vials of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine “just prior” to its arrival in the country, but the necessary documents for the United States’ gift to the Ministry of National Security were up to yesterday not yet sorted.