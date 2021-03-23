A 26-year-old man, of Iere Village, Princes Town, appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ court yesterday charged with robbery with violence.
Shazzard Aggan was sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour.
Aggan was charged in connection with a report made last Wednesday. A woman reported that around 1pm, while at her home, she heard a knocking at her front door. Upon opening the door, Aggan and an accomplice entered her home, where he announced a robbery. He then dealt her several blows about the face and body resulting in injuries and then proceeded to kiss her, while his accomplice took her cell phone. Both men then left by running towards a bushy area before they escaped.
Officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted enquiries spearheaded by Sgt Teeluck which led to the arrest of Aggan by PC Rambhajan.