POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher can be jailed or fined for contempt of court if the missing nine-millimetre ammunition, totalling 500 rounds, which the police seized from a private dealer, is not returned in compliance with the court order, according to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Moonilal said he intends to, today, question the top cop on this matter where the police seized, for safekeeping, arms and ammunition from the Firearms Training Institute Ltd.
On February 12, at a news conference, Moonilal raised the matter, noting that the dealer went to court, and the court ordered that everything be returned and, when this was done, some 500 rounds were missing.
The police commissioner then ordered a probe.
Another probe into the incident was also launched by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
Moonilal said yesterday that the dealer will initiate contempt of court proceedings where the court can demand that the police hand over the missing ammunition.
He said, “And if they don’t, Mrs Christopher herself, as head of the police, can find herself fined or thrown in jail as part of a violation of a court order in contempt of proceedings, there, the TTPS cannot return 500 rounds of ammunition to a private businessman involved in ammunition and weapon trade.”
He read from a letter dated February 17, 2023, where the police service wrote to the lawyers of the dealer indicating that an investigation was launched relative to the alleged ammunition and they are awaiting the outcome.
Moonilal said he was “bewildered” by this as he noted that the dealer is suing the police and counter proceedings will start in a few days.
He questioned why it was taking the police so long to find out what happened to the ammunition.
Moonilal said it cannot be a coincidence that ammunition belonging to law enforcement is being found at crime scenes.
“There is a serious issue in the protective services over the management of ammunition and weapons that now with monotonous frequency finds itself in the hands of criminal elements and I think a wider possibly independent investigation needs to be conducted on personnel and systems involved in this,” he said.
Moonilal further raised a matter where he claimed that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was overstepping his authority.
He shared a letter dated January 6, 2022 that Hinds wrote to Raymond Craig, retired assistant commissioner of police, a civilian- informing him that the prime minister agreed to his appointment on a committee to conduct an audit of the firearms registry of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
He gave the names of other retired police officers—Leonard Charles, Wellington Virgil, Brian Pierre, who were to be on this committee.
Moonilal said this was a violation of the separation of powers and that politicians must not influence the Police Service.
He said this was unlawful, and unconstitutional, because a minister cannot appoint civilians to investigate an arm of the TTPS—this will undermine the Constitution.
Moonilal claimed that this was why former top cop Gary Griffith was not wanted in office because he was clear that no minister or prime minister could investigate the police service.