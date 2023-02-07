A man was sentenced to 18 months’ hard labour on Monday, after he told the court he was guilty of pavilion break-in and larceny.
Kevon Rostant, 29 of Jacob Coat Extension, Pine Settlement, Sangre Grande, was sentenced by Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael. Rostant was charged on February 4 by constable Bobb of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
He was arrested in connection with a January 23 police report in which a businessman told the police that his store along the Eastern Main Road, Sangre Chiquito, was broken into and valuables stolen. During the course of the investigation, CID detectives discovered that the business place was robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash and alcohol and that its gaming machines were tampered with.
The scene was processed by crime scene experts and this led a team of officers from the Eastern Division Task Force and Gang and Intelligence Unit to execute an operation last Thursday at Jacob Coat, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande. There, police officers arrested the suspect who was wanted in connection with the break-in report. He was subsequently charged with the offence.