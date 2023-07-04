A proprietor who received money as down payments toward the purchase and importation of cars from Japan, was sentenced to two years’ hard labour on charges of larceny.
Farand Deonanan, 38, was charged with nine offences of larceny totally $266,000. He appeared before Siparia magistrate Brian Debideen on June 30 and pleaded guilty to the nine charges. He was sentenced to two years’ hard labour.
Several victims reported to police that between December 2022 and May 2023, they paid sums totalling $266,000 by means of cash and cheques to a man known to them. The sums represented down payments towards the purchase, importation and delivery of several types of vehicles from Japan, after he led them to believe that he was in a position to do so on their behalf.
The victims later discovered that he was never in a position to execute the transactions as promised and all efforts to have the vehicles delivered to them or their monies refunded proved futile.
The suspect was subsequently arrested by officers of the Fraud Squad during an exercise coordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome and supervised by ASP Lutchman and acting Insp Seepersad. Deonanan was charged with the offences on June 29 by officers of the Fraud Squad.