A man was sentenced to five months’ in prison on Tuesday after he attacked his estranged wife with a knife and threatened her while she was awaiting transportation.
The 47-year-old was charged with making threats to harm and assault occasioning a wound. He was sentenced by senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court
According to police reports, on April 11, a woman awaiting transportation was attacked by her estranged husband. The woman alleged that the man held on to her and threatened her with a knife, causing her to become fearful for her life. When she attempted to escape, she was tripped, which caused her to fall. During this time, her husband also made threats to kill her.
The matter was later reported to the Roxborough Special Victims Department and constable Sandy conducted investigations. As a result, the accused was arrested on April 13 and charged on April 16 with the two offences. Investigations were supervised by Senior Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Inspector Miller and Sergeant Caterson.