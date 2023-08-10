Lorenzo Julien was sentenced to four years with hard labour for demanding $30,000 from a man with the threat that he or his family will be hurt if it was unpaid.
Julien, 24 of Diego Martin, enter a guilty plea to the charge of demanding money by menace when he appeared before the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Joel Patrick, 24 of Diego Martin and Kaviann Alexis, 26 of D'Abadie, also appeared before the magistrate jointly charged with Julien for the offence.
Patrick was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 with surety while Alexis was denied bail and remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to September 5.
A male victim reported to police that on July 12, he allegedly received calls from a blocked number demanding that he pay the sum of $30,000 by the next day, or some harm will come to him or his family. The following day, he allegedly received more calls demanding that he pay the sum in five days’ time.
A report of the matter was made to the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and a team spearheaded by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Francis, Supt Revenales and ASP Pitt, conducted extensive investigations which resulted in the apprehension of three suspects. They were charged by constable Johnson, attached to the Arima CID.
Members of the public who are victims of extortion are asked to come forward and make a report of the incidents to the nearest police station for them to be thoroughly investigated. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is warning individuals against engaging in this type of activity, as they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.