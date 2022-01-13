Kareem Gabriel has been sentenced to two years with hard labour for possession of firearm and ammunition.
Gabriel, 45 of Union Hall, San Fernando, said he guilty to the offences on Wednesday when he appeared virtually before San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh. The labourer however entered a not guilty plea to the allegation that he discharged a firearm within 40 metres of a roadway.
It was on Monday that officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department responded to reports of loud sounds at 12.45 a.m. in the area of Union Hall. Officers saw a man walking along the roadway and during a search of him, found a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.
He was arrested and later charged by constable Defreitas.