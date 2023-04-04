A 21-year-old man was jailed for nine months after he stole electronic items and alcoholic beverages from a Balandra guest house.
Romario Haynes of Rampanalgas Village, Balandra, also stole a television from a house in the area.
Haynes was arrested on March 27 by constable Treavajo of the Matura police station, who investigated the reports. He pleaded guilty on Monday before Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael, to charges of house and pavilion breaking and larceny which occurred on March 7 and 23. He was charged on April 1.
According to police reports, in the first incident, at 10 a.m. on March 7, an owner of a guest house located in Balandra secured the property and went away.
At 1.45 p.m. on March 23, the man returned to the property where he discovered that it had been broken into. Several items including a TV, a stereo and a quantity of alcoholic beverages were reportedly stolen.
In the second incident, at 6 p.m. on March 22, a Balandra homeowner secured his property and went away. He returned the following day at 1.45 p.m. where he discovered that the building had been broken into. Following checks, the owner observed a LG 55’ TV missing.
Reports were made to the Matura police station where police subsequently learned that the combined value of the stolen items in the two matters was $12,149.
Police further investigated and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested and charged. The man was sentenced to nine months hard labour for each of the offences. The sentences are to run concurrently.