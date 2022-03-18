A man was sentenced on Thursday to two years’ hard labour for robbery with aggravation while his co-accused was denied bail.

Jasane Anthony Charles, 20 of Maloney, entered a guilty plea to the offence during his virtual court appearance before Arima senior magistrate Brambhanan Dubay.

He was charged along with Dale Lezama, 27 also of Maloney, who was remanded into custody. Lezama will next face the court on April 14.

Police conducted extensive investigations following a report of an incident of robbery with aggravation at an electronics store at Farfan Street, Arima on March 11, a post on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated. Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident on March 16.

Investigations were conducted by a team of officers attached to the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), supervised by Insp Ward, Sgt Bissessar and led by constable Seetaram.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ryan’s funeral set for today

Ryan’s funeral set for today

The funeral of political scientist and pollster, professor emeritus Selwyn Ryan will take place today.

The service will be held at St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, at 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to give a tribute at the funeral and the eulogy will be delivered by Ryan’s former editor and research assistant, university lecturer Dr Roy McCree.

BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

Newly appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour SC faced a baptism by fire during his first hours in office yesterday with a call for him to resign after the Opposition raised questions about his citizenship status.

Armour, who replaced former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a surprise Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday fired back, assuring that his appointment as a member of the Cabinet was in full compliance with the country’s Constitution.

Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

A BODY believed to be that of missing Tucker Energy Services employee Zephaniah Harripaul was found yesterday, approximately 200 feet down a preci­pice off North Coast Road.

When the Express attempted to speak to relatives at the family’s home in Arima, it was said that they had been made aware that a body had been found, but police had yet to confirm the details with them, or if it was indeed Harripaul’s body.

Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,700.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were four elderly men and one elderly woman.

Recommended for you