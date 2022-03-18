A man was sentenced on Thursday to two years’ hard labour for robbery with aggravation while his co-accused was denied bail.
Jasane Anthony Charles, 20 of Maloney, entered a guilty plea to the offence during his virtual court appearance before Arima senior magistrate Brambhanan Dubay.
He was charged along with Dale Lezama, 27 also of Maloney, who was remanded into custody. Lezama will next face the court on April 14.
Police conducted extensive investigations following a report of an incident of robbery with aggravation at an electronics store at Farfan Street, Arima on March 11, a post on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated. Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident on March 16.
Investigations were conducted by a team of officers attached to the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), supervised by Insp Ward, Sgt Bissessar and led by constable Seetaram.